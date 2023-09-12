Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine will be forced to go to arbitration of the World Trade Organization (WTO) seeking for compensation for damages due to violation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) if Poland blocks the export of Ukrainian grain.

"Despite the war and the Russian blockade of our ports, Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations under both the Association Agreement with the EU and WTO law. We have no intention of harming Polish farmers. We greatly appreciate the support of the Polish people and Polish families!" Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, the prime minister said that but in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms.