Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:25 05.05.2025

Alliance Novobud signs 100 agreements within state program eOselia

2 min read
Alliance Novobud signs 100 agreements within state program eOselia

The development company Alliance Novobud has already concluded 100 agreements within the framework of the state program of preferential mortgages eOselia, the company's press service reports.

"The eOselia program plays an extremely important role both for the primary real estate market and for the socio-political situation in the country. It helps thousands of Ukrainians — primarily those who defend the state or were forced to leave their homes — to purchase their own housing on preferential terms. Already 100 families have become owners of apartments in our residential complexes thanks to this program, and most of them are military personnel and Ukrainians with IDP status. The demand for the program is growing every day, so we are convinced that it is worth developing and supporting in the future," comments Iryna Mikhaliova, CMO of Alliance Novobud.

The largest number of agreements – 48 – were concluded with the participation of the partner bank SkyBank. The remaining agreements were with six other financial institutions (Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank, Ukreximbank and Radabank).

The most popular object among the participants of eOselia was building No. 3 of the Krona Park II residential complex, where 13 deals were concluded. In total, 16 objects of the developer participate in the program.

Two-room apartments are in the greatest demand - 45 of them have already been sold. The second most popular are one-room apartments. The average area of an apartment purchased under the program is 71 sq m.

Deals at preferential rates of 3% and 7% were distributed almost equally. At the same time, buyers prefer ready-made housing, although apartments in new buildings under construction also have a high share of sales - the difference in demand is only a few percent.

According to the new buildings portal LUN, Alliance Novobud was founded in 2006, since 2010 the company has commissioned 37 buildings and parking lots, in the process of implementing are nine buildings of the Krona Park II residential complex in Brovary and the Montreal House premium class project in the capital.

Tags: #agreements #eoselia #alliance_novobud

MORE ABOUT

17:36 23.04.2025
Sky Bank accredits Kyiv's Greenville Park residential complex to eOselia program

Sky Bank accredits Kyiv's Greenville Park residential complex to eOselia program

19:46 24.02.2025
Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

12:23 24.02.2025
Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has 28 bilateral security accords with partners, necessary to create system of security guarantees for peace in Ukraine, entire Europe on them - Zelenskyy

09:29 20.02.2025
Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

Macron informs Zelenskyy about new agreements with partners

16:09 30.12.2024
Perfect Group plans to build separate phase of housing for eOselia program in 2025

Perfect Group plans to build separate phase of housing for eOselia program in 2025

17:31 19.12.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine didn’t sign anything, no ‘Istanbul agreements’ exist

Zelenskyy: Ukraine didn’t sign anything, no ‘Istanbul agreements’ exist

20:11 03.12.2024
Umerov reports on new agreements after his return from business trips

Umerov reports on new agreements after his return from business trips

14:49 18.10.2024
Ukraine already concludes 28 bilateral agreements on humanitarian demining

Ukraine already concludes 28 bilateral agreements on humanitarian demining

09:39 15.07.2024
Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with Czech Republic, Slovenia, Ireland

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with Czech Republic, Slovenia, Ireland

10:22 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy announces preparation of ten more new security agreements with partners

Zelenskyy announces preparation of ten more new security agreements with partners

HOT NEWS

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

LATEST

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

Economy Ministry and EMF intend to create advisory council on housing financing in Ukraine

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

Ukraine's agricultural exports 23.4% down in April, with growth seen only in vegetable oils – UCAB

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

AD
AD