Alliance Novobud signs 100 agreements within state program eOselia

The development company Alliance Novobud has already concluded 100 agreements within the framework of the state program of preferential mortgages eOselia, the company's press service reports.

"The eOselia program plays an extremely important role both for the primary real estate market and for the socio-political situation in the country. It helps thousands of Ukrainians — primarily those who defend the state or were forced to leave their homes — to purchase their own housing on preferential terms. Already 100 families have become owners of apartments in our residential complexes thanks to this program, and most of them are military personnel and Ukrainians with IDP status. The demand for the program is growing every day, so we are convinced that it is worth developing and supporting in the future," comments Iryna Mikhaliova, CMO of Alliance Novobud.

The largest number of agreements – 48 – were concluded with the participation of the partner bank SkyBank. The remaining agreements were with six other financial institutions (Oschadbank, Ukrgasbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank, Ukreximbank and Radabank).

The most popular object among the participants of eOselia was building No. 3 of the Krona Park II residential complex, where 13 deals were concluded. In total, 16 objects of the developer participate in the program.

Two-room apartments are in the greatest demand - 45 of them have already been sold. The second most popular are one-room apartments. The average area of an apartment purchased under the program is 71 sq m.

Deals at preferential rates of 3% and 7% were distributed almost equally. At the same time, buyers prefer ready-made housing, although apartments in new buildings under construction also have a high share of sales - the difference in demand is only a few percent.

According to the new buildings portal LUN, Alliance Novobud was founded in 2006, since 2010 the company has commissioned 37 buildings and parking lots, in the process of implementing are nine buildings of the Krona Park II residential complex in Brovary and the Montreal House premium class project in the capital.