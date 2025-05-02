Economy Ministry and EMF intend to create advisory council on housing financing in Ukraine

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Secretary General of the European Mortgage Federation (EMF) Luca Bertalot signed a letter of intent to create an Advisory Council on the development of housing financing in Ukraine, the press service of PrJSC Ukrfinzhytlo reported.

"Restoring the housing sector is critically important for returning people home, creating jobs, attracting investments and stimulating the economy. This requires effective financial solutions. That is why signing a Letter of Intent with the European Mortgage Federation is extremely important. This will allow scaling up affordable housing programs and making them more sustainable in the long term," the press service quotes Svyrydenko as saying.

According to the report, the advisory council will become a platform for strategic interaction between Ukrainian government agencies, international financial institutions, the expert community and mortgage market participants. Its task is to promote the implementation of reforms and the development of effective financial instruments in the field of housing policy.

According to chairman of the board of Ukrfinzhytlo Yevhen Metzger, the company's inclusion in the advisory council opens up opportunities for the implementation of European standards and attracting investments.

It is noted that the advisory council will work on the implementation of comprehensive solutions in the field of housing financing, the development of the covered bond market and asset securitization, as well as on the creation of a favorable regulatory environment for attracting private and international capital.

The process of creating the council will be coordinated by the Ministry of Economy, while the EMF will provide expert support and facilitate the participation of international partners.

The European Mortgage Federation is an association that brings together mortgage lenders and issuers of mortgage and other covered bonds. The federation has significant experience in the field of housing policy, capital markets and securitization. Its members include financial institutions from more than 15 countries, including strategic partners of Ukraine. Ukrfinzhytlo has been a member of the EMF since 2023.