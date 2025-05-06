Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:53 06.05.2025

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

The number of active users of Kyivstar's VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service has reached 6.5 million, the press service of Ukraine's largest mobile operator reported on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, since the service launched in December 2020, VoLTE now accounts for approximately 25% of all voice traffic on the Kyivstar network.

VoLTE enables users to make voice calls over the 4G network instead of traditional 2G/3G voice channels, providing improved connectivity and enhanced audio quality.

Kyivstar emphasized that it currently has the largest VoLTE user base in Ukraine, with the number of subscribers steadily growing.

"Since becoming the first operator in Ukraine to launch VoLTE in December 2020, Kyivstar has consistently maintained its leadership in the number of users benefitting from high-quality voice communication over 4G. VoLTE is a modern technology that delivers superior call quality, faster connection times, and the ability to use 4G internet during calls," the company's press release stated.

Among the benefits of VoLTE are the ability to use high-speed mobile internet even during a call, clear and high-quality voice transmission thanks to technological advancements, and faster call setup – approximately 2 seconds compared to 6 seconds on 2G/3G networks.

Overall, VoLTE has been activated for more than 8 million users, Kyivstar reported.

The operator also noted that since the service's launch, it has been using the most advanced codecs for VoLTE – EVS (Enhanced Voice Services) and AMR-WB (Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband). EVS, the most modern codec available, is given the highest priority when establishing VoLTE connections to ensure optimal voice quality.

Kyivstar also stated that the list of VoLTE-compatible smartphone models on its network is continuously expanding, with nearly 300 certified models from the most popular manufacturers in Ukraine currently supported.

Kyivstar's VoLTE service is available wherever 4G coverage exists. According to the company, it operates the largest number of 4G base stations in Ukraine, excluding temporarily occupied territories. To use VoLTE, customers must have a 4G-capable SIM card (checkable via USSD code 2454#), be within 4G coverage during the call, have VoLTE enabled on their smartphone, and have the latest software updates installed.

Previously, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) reported that Ukraine's three largest mobile operators introduced VoLTE and VoWiFi services on their networks starting in December 2024 – services that remain functional even under weak mobile signal conditions.

Tags: #volte #kyivstar

