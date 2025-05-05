Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:04 05.05.2025

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

2 min read
Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased its foreign currency sales on the interbank market last week by $123.8 million – a 20.0% jump – reaching $742.70 million, according to official data published on the central bank's website. The NBU did not purchase any foreign currency during this period.

Recent statistics released by the regulator indicate a shift in dynamics on the cash currency market. On Monday, foreign currency sales exceeded purchases by $6.4 million. By Tuesday, the trend had reversed, with purchases outpacing sales by $6.8 million. On Thursday, the negative balance deepened to $40.6 million.

"Household activity in the cash currency market has been declining for the third consecutive month," analysts at KYT Group noted. "Average daily demand fell from $41 million in February to $17 million in April. This signals a reduction in panic-driven behavior, greater market saturation, and/or the exhaustion of consumer purchasing power amid sluggish economic growth. Another contributing factor could be the spring holiday season – a traditional time when people sell off foreign currency savings to fund celebrations or short vacations."

The official hryvnia exchange rate strengthened early in the week from UAH 41.75/$1 to UAH 41.4706/$1 but later weakened again to UAH 41.7091/$1 by the week's end.

Despite the widening negative balance, the cash market exchange rate remained largely stable. Over the weekend, the dollar even depreciated slightly – down by 5 kopiikas, with the buying rate at UAH 41.40/$1 and the selling rate at UAH 41.50/$1.

KYT Group analysts expect the exchange rate to remain within a narrow band.

"In the short term (two or four weeks), the most likely movement will be within the UAH 41.20-41.80/$1 range, with minor fluctuations of ±20-30 kopiikas. Volatility is low, and speculative demand is limited," the company said. "In the medium term (two or four months), a correction to UAH 42.00-42.50/$1 is possible if import activity picks up, inflation accelerates, or external financing weakens."

Tags: #kyt_group #nbu

MORE ABOUT

17:28 02.05.2025
Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

14:08 30.04.2025
Review-forecast of hryvnia exchange rate against key currencies from analysts of KYT Group

Review-forecast of hryvnia exchange rate against key currencies from analysts of KYT Group

13:34 29.04.2025
Poroshenko calls NBU's decision on his faulty business reputation illegal

Poroshenko calls NBU's decision on his faulty business reputation illegal

21:38 28.04.2025
NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

18:22 28.04.2025
European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

18:25 22.04.2025
NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

15:03 22.04.2025
Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

Net FX interventions by Ukraine's National Bank down 43.2% last week

13:01 15.04.2025
Overview and forecast of the hryvnia exchange rate against key currencies from KYT Group analysts

Overview and forecast of the hryvnia exchange rate against key currencies from KYT Group analysts

12:58 12.04.2025
NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

17:57 10.04.2025
NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

HOT NEWS

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

LATEST

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

Alliance Novobud signs 100 agreements within state program eOselia

Economy Ministry and EMF intend to create advisory council on housing financing in Ukraine

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine's agricultural exports 23.4% down in April, with growth seen only in vegetable oils – UCAB

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

AD
AD