Economy

11:30 05.09.2023

Three ships with Metinvest products manage to break through naval blockade of Ukraine for first time since start of war

2 min read
For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, three ships with products of Ukrainian metallurgists managed to break through the sea blockade of Ukraine, arranged by the aggressor country, according to a press release from the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group.

The vessels Primus, Anna Tereza and Ocean Courtesy left the ports of Odesa and Pivdenny, which have been blocked in Ukrainian ports since February 24, 2022. These vessels became the second, third and fourth ships, respectively, that managed to leave the Ukrainian ports after the termination of the "grain agreement."

"Breakthrough of the sea blockade by vessels with products of the Ukrainian mining and metallurgical complex is the first step to restore sea exports of all Ukrainian goods," the press release states.

At the same time, it is specified that on board the unblocked ships are the products of Ukrainian metallurgists and miners, which were manufactured even before the start of the full-scale war. This is more than 76,000 tonnes of rolled metal produced by Azovstal, Zaporizhstal, Kamet Steel and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih plants, as well as 172,000 tonnes of iron ore concentrate produced at the mining and processing plants of Metinvest Group.

Currently, Ukrainian metal and iron ore concentrate are sent to foreign buyers who paid for the products even before the start of Russian aggression.

Ukrainian business managed to free the ships from a year and a half of captivity thanks to the joint efforts of the President's Office, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other involved law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

