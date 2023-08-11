Economy

18:27 11.08.2023

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

3 min read
NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is easing a number of foreign exchange restrictions for the active participation of nonresident banks in the government bonds market, more active participation of nonresidents in trading on commodity exchanges, support for pensioners abroad, while at the same time toughening foreign exchange supervision requirements for certain import operations to prevent unproductive capital outflow from the country, the regulator said in a press release on Friday.

According to it, in particular, PJSC Ukrposhta as a designated postal operator will be able to make transfers to pay pensions and social benefits to Ukrainian citizens temporarily residing abroad.

In addition, the NBU will allow the transfer of hryvnia funds to correspondent accounts of nonresident banks opened with Ukrainian banks for transactions with Ukrainian domestic government debt securities denominated in the domestic currency that occur with the participation of a nonresident bank. "According to the NBU's estimates, these changes will facilitate a more active participation of nonresident banks in transactions with hryvnia domestic government debt securities. At the same time, due to the restriction on the conversion of these funds into foreign currency and their transfer abroad, said changes will not put more pressure on the FX market," the central bank said.

Commodity exchanges will be able to transfer funds to a nonresident in order to repay the amount of the security deposits previously paid by the nonresident to participate in trading. At the same time, these funds can be reimbursed only at the expense of funds previously transferred by a nonresident from abroad to participate in trading on a commodity exchange.

"As a result, the foreign currency will not be purchased, so the pressure on the FX market will not increase. Instead, such changes will help ensure that exchanges meet their liabilities to traders, which in turn will help increase FX inflows to Ukraine," the NBU said.

At the same time, the central bank said that banks will not be able to complete currency supervision of an import transaction if funds are fully or partially repaid to the importer from a nonresident's account opened with a Ukrainian bank. "The relevant change is necessary to prevent the unproductive outflow of foreign currency abroad, which will allow to protect Ukraine's international reserves and stability in the FX market," the regulator said.

These changes were approved by NBU Board Resolution No. 96 on Amendments to NBU Board Resolution No. 18 dated 24 February 2022 dated 10 August 2023, which comes into effect on 12 August 2023.

Tags: #pensions #ukrposhta

MORE ABOUT

20:25 25.04.2023
Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

Ukrposhta to transfer all processes with customs to electronic format by mid-2023

18:45 25.04.2023
Ukrposhta records increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

Ukrposhta records increase in sending parcels from abroad in Q1

19:43 18.04.2023
Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

14:22 12.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

15:04 17.02.2023
Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

12:15 04.08.2022
If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

17:02 31.03.2022
Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

Ukrposhta sends 230 tonnes of packages abroad in two weeks

09:30 26.03.2022
Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

Govt starts paying April pensions – Zelensky

13:19 11.03.2022
Ukrposhta resumes delivery of orders from marketplaces

Ukrposhta resumes delivery of orders from marketplaces

20:39 10.03.2022
Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

Ukrposhta brings 24 tonnes of medicines, baby food from U.S. as humanitarian aid

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Wheat flour becoming cheaper in Ukraine due to high carryover balance

Russian sanctioned assets in Ukraine will be sold at auctions despite difficulties - SPF

Ferrexpo hopes for complete abolition of seizure of PGOK accounts in case of royalty underpayment for iron ore mining in 2018-2021

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

Nova Poshta, Shop-Express, Fondy under auspices of Nazovni promoting package to promote exports

Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

Enough food for domestic needs and for export – Shmyhal

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

AD
AD
AD
AD