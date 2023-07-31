Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman on Monday, Ukraine and Croatia agreed to use Croatian ports for the export of Ukrainian grain.

"The main subject of our talks today, as traditionally with other partners, was weapons. We discussed Croatia's further support, and I also thanked for the assistance that was already provided. For obvious reasons, I will not share details. I can only say that there are specific agreements that will be implemented soon. I can only say that the assistance provided by Croatia is very substantial if we count its share in the total military budget of this country," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Given Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukrainian food exports became an important topic of negotiations.

"We agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and in the Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian grain. Now we will work to lay the most efficient routes to these ports and make the most of this opportunity. Every contribution to unlocking exports, every open door is a real, effective contribution to the food security of the world. I thank Croatia for constructive assistance," the Ukrainian minister said.

The ministers also discussed preparations for the International Donor Conference on Mine Action in Ukraine that will be held in Zagreb in October. Kuleba expressed his gratitude to Croatia for taking on the role of one of the global leaders in demining in Ukraine.

In addition, the diplomats devoted a significant part of the negotiations to the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Croatian side reaffirmed its readiness to take part in the implementation of a number of points of the Peace Formula: on food security, energy security, restoring respect for the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine, achieving justice for Russian crimes and preventing ecocide. We are very grateful. This is precisely the specifics which we expect from other countries, and we continue to work together on the implementation of the Peace Formula and the holding of the corresponding summit," Kuleba said.

He assured that Ukraine is grateful for the Croatian support: military and technical, financial and humanitarian, including energy, for hosting 27,000 Ukrainians, the treatment of Ukrainian defenders, the rehabilitation of children and their families.

Negotiations and a press conference in Kyiv were held in a hybrid format. Kuleba took part online while in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.