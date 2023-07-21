Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal addressed the Polish side amid statements about blocking the export of Ukrainian grain through the Polish border, recalling that Ukraine continues to seek and expand export opportunities in the context of Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion.

"First, Russia thwarted the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and now it is destroying Ukrainian ports, from where grain was shipped to dozens of countries around the world. Russia wants to cause hunger and a food crisis. We are doing everything to prevent this. We successfully carried out two sowing campaigns in extremely difficult conditions. Ukrainian farmers are working even on mined fields. They are harvesting the second crop. We are building new logistics on the western border. We have tripled the cargo turnover on the Danube. We are opening new checkpoints and expanding the possibilities of existing ones. In this extremely difficult time, we, unfortunately, hear statements from our Polish allies that the EU borders for Ukrainian grain will be closed," Shmyhal said at the Friday government meeting.

He expressed gratitude to Poland for the help provided since the full-scale Russian invasion and called for an expert dialogue.

"I would like to appeal to our Pole brothers. Your support during the Russian aggression is extraordinary. We will never forget this and will always be grateful for it. You are always the first to support Ukraine. You understand better than anyone that Ukraine is now a shield that does not let Russian barbarians into Europe. Therefore, we urge you not to succumb to slogans and populism. Poles to give Ukraine a shoulder of help and thus drive Russia into a dead end. We offer cooperation and expert dialogue instead of slogans and short-term political expediency," the prime minister said.