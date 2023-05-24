Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

The European Grain Association COCERAL has denied fake information about the supply of low-quality grain by Ukraine to the EU, it is necessarily checked by government agencies and survey companies, the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) reported.

According to the UGA, in a number of Eastern European countries that neighbor Ukraine and have banned the import of Ukrainian grain, rumors are spreading about the low quality of Ukrainian grain, which is contaminated with mycotoxins or even radiation. In particular, Hungary announced that it would strengthen quality control over Ukrainian grain that would cross the border.

COCERAL said its members, who trade in agricultural raw materials for food, feed, technical and energy use, closely monitor their compliance with the high safety standards in force in the EU.

"All shipments of any origin are screened and our members reject any shipments that have the potential to negatively impact human and animal health. This rigorous process is part of the daily practice of COCERAL traders as part of their risk assessment and management responsibilities," the UGA quoted the COCERAL statement.

The UGA reported that when exporting Ukrainian grain, it undergoes a thorough check by government agencies and survey companies.

COCERAL is the European trade association for cereals, oilseeds, legumes, olive oil, fats and feeds. It was founded in 1958 after the signing of the Treaty of Rome, which led to the creation of the European Economic Community. It unites manufacturers, traders, importers, exporters and operators of port terminals of the specified agricultural products of the countries of the European Union.