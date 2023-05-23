Exports through grain corridor last week falls by 78%, vessels loaded but not inspected – UCAB

Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products through the seaports of the Odesa region from May 15 to May 21 (the 42nd week of the grain corridor operation) fell by 78% compared to a week earlier, to 118,300 tonnes, while only four vessels were loaded but not inspected, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) has reported.

"The number of vessels loaded this week was only four units, nine ships less than the previous week. These vessels are loaded but they have not yet passed the necessary inspection to continue moving to customers and are waiting for it. It is the lowest figure this year," UCAB said on its website on Tuesday.

At the same time, in the structure of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products for this reporting period, the largest shares fell on corn (78%), sunflower cake (17%), and wheat (6%). Ukrainian products went to Asia (Saudi Arabia, Turkey) – 91,000 tonnes, Africa (Morocco) – 20,000 tonnes, and Europe (Italy) – 7,000 tonnes.

According to the report, in the six days since the resumption of the grain corridor was agreed upon, only 11 inbound vessels passed inspection, which is very few, given the significant queue of inbound vessels.

In total, from the beginning of the work of the grain corridor from August 1, 2022 to May 21, 2023, it was possible to export 30.3 million tonnes of agricultural products, bringing the average weekly shipment volume to 721,400 tonnes.