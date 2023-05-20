G7 urges Russia to stop threatening global food supplies and allow BSGI to operate at its maximum potential

The leaders of the G7 countries at the Hiroshima summit called on Russia to stop threatening global food supplies under the Black Sea Grain Initiative program and allow it to operate at full capacity.

"We support the expansion and extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), and we call upon Russia to stop threatening global food supplies and allow BSGI to operate at its maximum potential," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a communiqué.

In addition, the G7 leaders announced their intention to "continue to support the export of Ukrainian agri-products including through the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes."

"We remain committed to the Grain from Ukraine initiative," according to the communiqué.