20:36 28.03.2025

Ukrfinzhytlo, Ukrainian Developers Association launch Developer's Account

 Ukrfinzhytlo and the Ukrainian Developers Association (UDA) have launched the Developer's Account, a digital platform with dedicated interfaces for developers, banks, and regulators. The initiative aims to streamline the accreditation process for construction projects and facilitate mortgage applications via the Diia e-government platform.

"We strive for transparency, digitalization, and process optimization. With tools like this, we hope to achieve much faster accreditation processes," said Ukrfinzhytlo Chairman Yevhen Metzger at the First Affordable Mortgage Forum in Kyiv on March 27.

The Developer's Cabinet will manage project accreditation, application submissions, compliance checks, and decision-making. Developers, Ukrfinzhytlo, and banks will each have separate dashboards for application management and communication.

Once accredited, projects will be listed on a public platform where buyers can search for properties by location, developer, or price, check construction status, estimate mortgage costs, and apply via Diia.

Metzger described the Developer's Account as a "showcase" where banks can access documentation and expedite accreditation. If two banks have already accredited a developer, a third bank can do so automatically based on existing assessments.

UDA fully financed the project, and during the forum, Ukrfinzhytlo and UDA signed a memorandum of cooperation.

As First Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported at the forum, the state mortgage program eOselia, operated by Ukrfinzhytlo, currently includes 98 developers accredited by partner banks and 226 buildings where apartments are available.

