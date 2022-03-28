Facts

17:42 28.03.2022

Number of refugees from Ukraine up by 40,000 people per day – UN

1 min read
Number of refugees from Ukraine up by 40,000 people per day – UN

More than 40,000 people left the territory of Ukraine over the past day, the UN reported on Monday.

According to the calculation of the international organization, thus, the number of refugees from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military special operation has increased to almost 3.9 million people.

Over 2.2 million people are located in Poland, about 600,000 people - in Romania. Moldova accepted about 380,000 people, Hungary – 350,000, Slovakia – 275,000.

According to the UN, there are over 270,000 refugees from Ukraine in Russia, and about 9,000 in Belarus.

Tags: #refugees #data
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:01 27.03.2022
More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

16:44 26.03.2022
European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

20:50 25.03.2022
UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

UN World Food Programme announces fundraising to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

20:14 24.03.2022
Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

20:03 23.03.2022
Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

Special Communication Service sees no serious risk of seizure of Ukrainian IT assets by Russian military

20:01 22.03.2022
Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

12:24 21.03.2022
Nearly 3.5 mln refugees flee Ukraine in 25 days of war – UN

Nearly 3.5 mln refugees flee Ukraine in 25 days of war – UN

20:40 18.03.2022
Denisova checks possible illegal collection of personal data for refugees' evacuation allegedly under auspices of ICRC

Denisova checks possible illegal collection of personal data for refugees' evacuation allegedly under auspices of ICRC

12:18 18.03.2022
Number of Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Poland exceeds 2 mln people – border guards

Number of Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Poland exceeds 2 mln people – border guards

17:32 17.03.2022
Czech Republic can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – PM

Czech Republic can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

Situation with Ukraine will be focus of EU-PRC summit

Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

LATEST

Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

MFA calls on world to give streets where Russian embassies located names dedicated to Ukraine

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

Denmark provides Ukrainian vehicle owners with free border insurance

Prosecutor General: facts of using cluster bombs by Russian military in Odesa and Kherson regions confirmed

Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD