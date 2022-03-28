Number of refugees from Ukraine up by 40,000 people per day – UN

More than 40,000 people left the territory of Ukraine over the past day, the UN reported on Monday.

According to the calculation of the international organization, thus, the number of refugees from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military special operation has increased to almost 3.9 million people.

Over 2.2 million people are located in Poland, about 600,000 people - in Romania. Moldova accepted about 380,000 people, Hungary – 350,000, Slovakia – 275,000.

According to the UN, there are over 270,000 refugees from Ukraine in Russia, and about 9,000 in Belarus.