Industrial production in Ukraine grows by 3.6% in 2024

Industrial production in Ukraine in 2024 increased by 3.6%, while in 2023, according to revised data, the growth was 6.8% after a drop of 36.7% in 2022, the State Statistics Service reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to its data, in December 2024, compared to December 2023, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 3.3%, in November - by 0.4%.

The State Statistics Service reminds that last year from January to May, industrial production growth was recorded: after a jump of 17.2% in January, the recovery slowed down to 3.6% in May, in the summer a decrease was recorded from 0.3% in June to 1.5% in July and 4.3% in August, after which in September and October it was replaced by a slight increase of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.