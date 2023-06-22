Economy

17:09 22.06.2023

Ukraine's MFA is 99.9% sure Russia to leave grain corridor in July


Ukraine's MFA is 99.9% sure Russia to leave grain corridor in July

Russia is most likely to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, coordinator of the Council of Exporters and Investors Olha Trofimtseva said.

"Grain Corridor. 99.9% that Russians will leave it in July. Two main factors, in my opinion, Erdogan successfully won the elections. Mazepin (the one with ammonia, fertilizers and all that) told Putin that the terminal for exporting ammonia from Russia was almost completed, which means that Togliati-Odesa ammonia pipeline is no longer so important," Trofimtseva said in her Telegram channel.

She also said according to the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, they "have a plan B" but she has not seen it yet.

