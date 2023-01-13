Facts

10:15 13.01.2023

Over 17 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food delivered as part of grain initiative

1 min read
Over 17 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food delivered as part of grain initiative

Two bulk carriers with Ukrainian wheat and barley are heading to Tunisia and Libya, the Joint Coordinating Centre (JCC) reports.

"The Joint Coordination Centre [JCC] reports that two vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 56,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," it said.

The Lady Litel vessel is carrying 31,000 tonnes of wheat to Libya and the East Wind I is carrying 25,000 tonnes of barley to Tunisia.

Another two vessels transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on Thursday on their way to the Ukrainian ports.

According to the JCC, "77 applications for participation in the initiative have been submitted."

"As of 12 January, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 17.002 million metric tonnes. A total of 1,272 voyages [637 inbound and 635 outbound] have been enabled so far," the center said.

Tags: #grain_initiative
AD

HOT NEWS

Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

Ukraine's Congress of Judges elects all eight HJC members according to its quota

Occupiers send their paratroopers to reinforce Kreminna fronline – British intelligence

Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

Tkachenko: Chapel of UOC (MP) near Church of the Tithes in Kyiv must be dismantled

LATEST

Movement of tram routes of Borschahivka high–speed tram line being restored

G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

Zelensky: United24 platform opens new direction – Ukraine's recovery

President of Ukraine, Speaker of Latvian Saeima discuss further joint steps to resist Russian aggression, restore Ukraine

Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

Foreign journalists in Ukraine either know nothing about national telethon or don't use it as source of information for professional purposes – survey

Albania to open embassy in Ukraine – FM

Some 51% of polled foreign journalists in Ukraine face problems with obtaining information from authorities – survey

Rada at first reading adopts draft law changing conditions of functioning of OSAGO market

Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

AD
AD
AD
AD