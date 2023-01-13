Over 17 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food delivered as part of grain initiative

Two bulk carriers with Ukrainian wheat and barley are heading to Tunisia and Libya, the Joint Coordinating Centre (JCC) reports.

"The Joint Coordination Centre [JCC] reports that two vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 56,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," it said.

The Lady Litel vessel is carrying 31,000 tonnes of wheat to Libya and the East Wind I is carrying 25,000 tonnes of barley to Tunisia.

Another two vessels transited the maritime humanitarian corridor on Thursday on their way to the Ukrainian ports.

According to the JCC, "77 applications for participation in the initiative have been submitted."

"As of 12 January, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 17.002 million metric tonnes. A total of 1,272 voyages [637 inbound and 635 outbound] have been enabled so far," the center said.