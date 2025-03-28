Spring planting in Ukraine 10.4% ahead of last year's pace: 551,800 ha sown

As of March 28, Ukraine has sown 551,800 hectares with spring cereals and legumes, marking a 10.4% increase compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on Friday.

The spring planting campaign is in progress across all regions of the country, with sowing of sugar beets and soybeans already underway.

To date, 79,800 hectares have been sown with wheat (up from 36,700 hectares the previous week), 315,500 hectares with barley (up from 133,500 hectares), 102,900 hectares with peas (up from 57,000 hectares), and 50,700 hectares with oats (up from 16,900 hectares).

Over the past week, Ukrainian farmers have planted 301,400 hectares of cereals and legumes, a significant increase from 167,400 hectares the previous week.

The leading regions in planting progress include Mykolaiv region with 60,100 hectares (including 3,000 hectares of wheat, 32,000 hectares of barley, 24,500 hectares of peas, and 600 hectares of oats), Ternopil region with 14,000 hectares of wheat, 36,800 hectares of barley, 3,700 hectares of peas, and 3,600 hectares of oats, Kirovohrad region with 1,500 hectares of wheat, 29,700 hectares of barley, and 16,500 hectares of peas, Vinnytsia region with 10,400 hectares of wheat, 34,500 hectares of barley, 7,000 hectares of peas, and 1,100 hectares of oats, and Volyn region with 9,000 hectares of wheat, 14,000 hectares of barley, 4,000 hectares of peas, and 20,000 hectares of oats.

The ministry reminded that the total spring sowing area for 2025 is projected at over 5.7 million hectares, in line with the 2024 level. A key feature of the new season is a 28% increase in spring wheat acreage, reaching 222,800 hectares, driven by stable demand from processors and exporters.

As of March 30, 2024, Ukraine had sown 500,000 hectares of spring cereals and legumes, including 57,700 hectares of peas, 307,400 hectares of barley, 107,700 hectares of wheat, and 26,400 hectares of oats.