Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

"According to the latest data from the National Information Bureau, 19,514 Ukrainian children are now considered illegally deported," the ministry said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to it, "also there are around 4,390 children with statuses, including orphans and children deprived of parental care, in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia."

It is also reported that the National Information Bureau continues to collect and update data about Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russian forces. The generalized data is posted on the Children of War state portal (https://childrenofwar.gov.ua/). The Office of the President of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the National Police, public organizations, etc. are involved in their collection and analysis.

The National Information Bureau updates the information on the portal daily. The collected data will be used by Ukrainian and international investigators to bring to justice those responsible for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.