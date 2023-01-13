Economy

11:46 13.01.2023

Nigeria to receive 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine under Grain from Ukraine project

Nigeria to receive 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine under Grain from Ukraine project

Ukraine will supply 25,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria in the coming months as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, deliveries will be made even despite a full-scale Russian invasion, according to the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine Mykola Solsky at a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar during the official visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy to African countries.

The ministry recalled that Grain from Ukraine is a food initiative by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, aimed at providing food to countries on the verge of starvation, as well as at supporting Ukrainian farmers and the economy of Ukraine as a whole.

As of the end of November 2002, more than 30 countries and international organizations have joined Grain from Ukraine, raising more than $180 million in total.

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Greece, Estonia, the EU, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Qatar, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovenia, the USA, Turkey, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden and Japan, as well as NATO and the UN announced the provision of financial assistance.

