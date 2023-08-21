Facts

20:47 21.08.2023

Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, Anadolu said.

"In September, India will host a meeting of the G20. A meeting of the UN General Assembly is scheduled in the United States. We will discuss [the grain initiative] with Putin, if such an opportunity arises due to the tight schedule," Erdogan told reporters during the trip to Budapest.

The Turkish president also said the first vessel that left the port in Odesa after the termination of the grain initiative was not a grain carrier.

"This vessel, which left Ukraine, Odesa, is not a grain carrier - it is a container. Our Ministry of National Defense also made a corresponding statement. Our main goal here is to achieve a positive position of Russia on the grain corridor through phone conversations with Putin," he said.

In addition, Erdogan said Turkey "is making efforts to achieve peace talks between Russia and Ukraine."

"We are striving for this, this is our desire. We discussed these issues in detail during Zelenskyy's visit [to Turkey], during negotiations with him, as well as meetings on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit. I hope that we will achieve results if both leaders (Ukraine and Russia) approve of our mediation," Erdogan said.

Tags: #turkey #grain_initiative

