Economy

20:23 09.03.2023

Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

1 min read
Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expects that "green" electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe will start soon.

"Azerbaijan is becoming a more important partner for the European Union in terms of energy supplies," Aliyev said after talks with Latvian President Egils Levits in Baku on Wednesday.

"The European Commission has always viewed us as a reliable partner," he said.

"Today, we export oil, natural gas, electricity, petrochemical industry products, and petroleum products [to Europe]. I hope that we will soon begin exporting 'green' energy too," Aliyev said.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement in Bucharest on December 17, 2022 to lay a 1,195 km Black Sea Energy underwater cable with capacity of 1,000 MW. The cable will supply "green" electricity produced in Azerbaijan to Romania via Georgia and the Black Sea for subsequent delivery to Hungary and the rest of Europe.

An ongoing feasibility study for the project is expected to be completed in September 2023. Laying the cable itself will take 3-4 years.

The European Commission plans to provide EUR 2.3 billion to lay the cable, which will be the world's longest one.

Tags: #president #energy #eu #azerbaijan

MORE ABOUT

18:53 09.03.2023
Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

Energy supply in Zhytomyr can be stabilized in 2-2.5 weeks - mayor

14:29 09.03.2023
We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

We must protect energy infrastructure from shelling, quickly restore power supply in affected areas – meeting with Zelenskyy

20:20 08.03.2023
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

20:18 08.03.2023
It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

19:48 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

18:53 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

15:29 08.03.2023
DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

20:00 07.03.2023
Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

17:51 07.03.2023
Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

Russia continues to influence activities of intl nuclear organizations – SSTC NRS

12:09 07.03.2023
DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

DTEK's solar power plants double electricity production in Feb

AD

HOT NEWS

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

LATEST

SPF halves price of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port at second auction scheduled for March 13

Economy Ministry estimates fall in GDP in Feb at 26% against 32% in Jan

Zhevaho considers illegal seizure of Ferrexpo's shares mining companies under SPF claim, to appeal it

IMF mission starts discussions with Ukraine on potential program

RGC Metering starts production of industrial gas meters in Ukraine

NBU proposes bill on nationalization of Sense Bank, bank announces potential investors

Ukrainian retail reopens 80% of outlets closed at start of war – Retailers Association

Colliers Ukraine joins development of Prompylad.Renovation project

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

MIGA to provide three state banks in Ukraine with up to $10 mln trade finance guarantees to EBRD, receives $23 mln from Japan for future projects in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD