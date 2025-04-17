Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:15 17.04.2025

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Russia is preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting with energy professionals on Thursday, April 17.

"We know what Russia is preparing for. There are data from our special services, from intelligence. Now – both on the eve of Easter and after it – new strikes by Russia are possible," the president said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side will continue to protect the energy system.

"We will continue to protect our country, our energy sector. But this protection is not only in air defense missiles, not only the military provide it. Everyone who works conscientiously and efficiently in every community, in every region of ours - we are grateful to everyone for the fact that Ukraine has light, Ukraine is recovering," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also noted that the third winter of the full-scale war was managed to pass without a blackout.

"It was difficult, there were many threats, outages, losses. But Ukraine has preserved its energy system - integrated, working. And this is an extremely important achievement of our people, the people themselves. Many people who protect energy facilities, restore them after strikes, repair them - and even under fire - build what is needed for protection, ensure the operation of power plants, grids - all of our energy sector. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians did everything to ensure that Ukraine has energy," the president summed up.

During the meeting, he also honored energy sector workers with state awards.

Tags: #strikes #energy

MORE ABOUT

13:59 15.04.2025
Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

11:24 15.04.2025
EBRD extends risk cover to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine to enable EUR 100 mln for energy investments

EBRD extends risk cover to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine to enable EUR 100 mln for energy investments

21:10 03.04.2025
AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

12:45 01.04.2025
Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

11:59 29.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers sustain blast injuries during Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers sustain blast injuries during Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

20:49 28.03.2025
Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

19:50 26.03.2025
Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

13:06 26.03.2025
Zelenskyy on night strikes: Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire talks is clear signal to whole world that Moscow not going to pursue real peace

Zelenskyy on night strikes: Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire talks is clear signal to whole world that Moscow not going to pursue real peace

15:05 20.03.2025
Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

HOT NEWS

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

Law enforcement officials confirm suspicion against Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv

LATEST

Aggressor damages, destroys almost 2,000 health facilities in Ukraine

Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Sybiha announces launch of #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign

Prokopiv claims charges against him politically motivated

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

AD
AD