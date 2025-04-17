Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Russia is preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting with energy professionals on Thursday, April 17.

"We know what Russia is preparing for. There are data from our special services, from intelligence. Now – both on the eve of Easter and after it – new strikes by Russia are possible," the president said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian side will continue to protect the energy system.

"We will continue to protect our country, our energy sector. But this protection is not only in air defense missiles, not only the military provide it. Everyone who works conscientiously and efficiently in every community, in every region of ours - we are grateful to everyone for the fact that Ukraine has light, Ukraine is recovering," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy also noted that the third winter of the full-scale war was managed to pass without a blackout.

"It was difficult, there were many threats, outages, losses. But Ukraine has preserved its energy system - integrated, working. And this is an extremely important achievement of our people, the people themselves. Many people who protect energy facilities, restore them after strikes, repair them - and even under fire - build what is needed for protection, ensure the operation of power plants, grids - all of our energy sector. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians did everything to ensure that Ukraine has energy," the president summed up.

During the meeting, he also honored energy sector workers with state awards.