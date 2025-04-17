Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:49 17.04.2025

Adding 5% of bioethanol to fuel from May 1 won't significantly affect its price at gas stations – Parallel owner Dubinin

2 min read
Adding 5% of bioethanol to fuel from May 1 won't significantly affect its price at gas stations – Parallel owner Dubinin

The mandatory addition of 5% of bioethanol to gasoline with an octane number of less than 98, which is required to be done from May 1 according to law No. 3769-IX of June 4, 2024, will not significantly affect its price at gas stations, said the owner and CEO of the Parallel group of companies, Oleksandr Dubinin (the Parallel gas station network).

"Gasoline with 5% bioethanol will have a slightly higher cost, which may slightly affect the retail price. However, the increase is expected to be minimal and, most likely, will not be significantly noticeable to the consumer - especially given the decline in world oil prices," Dubinin said in a blitz interview with the Interfax-Ukraine energy agency project Energy Reform.

At the same time, he noted that the initiative to add bioethanol, although it declares support for the national agricultural producer, would be difficult to implement in practice.

"A large part of the marketable gasoline with bioethanol will be supplied with ready-made products from European refineries. Ukrainian infrastructure is not yet sufficiently developed. Neighboring countries, in particular Poland, have been building it for years. We still have to go this way," the owner of Parallel explained.

He added that the risks of shelling fuel infrastructure also complicate the implementation of blending on the territory of Ukraine. However, in his opinion, the logic of this decision is quite clear, and in general, this is the right trend that Europe has been following for over ten years.

"Ukraine should also move in this direction. At the same time, in our conditions there are many nuances - from technical to security, which create additional challenges," Dubinin emphasized.

According to him, for the gas station network itself, the transition to biofuel involves additional investments, mostly in infrastructure preparation.

"We are not disclosing the figures at the moment, but these are significant funds of tens of millions of hryvnias, which we have already started to invest," Dubinin noted.

He also denied the negative impact on the operation of gasoline engines with bioethanol.

"Biogasoline has been used in Europe for a long time, and no serious problems with engines have been recorded. The best advice is to always refuel at proven gas stations that you trust. This is the main rule, regardless of the bioethanol content," Dubinin pointed out.

Tags: #bioethanol #price

MORE ABOUT

20:11 07.02.2025
Biomethane export price could reach EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters

Biomethane export price could reach EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters

20:41 23.01.2025
Yermak-McFaul group supports Trump's desire to lower oil prices

Yermak-McFaul group supports Trump's desire to lower oil prices

19:29 26.11.2024
Milk price growth in Ukraine expected to slow in Dec due to decreased domestic demand

Milk price growth in Ukraine expected to slow in Dec due to decreased domestic demand

19:13 28.06.2024
Cost of land in Ukraine in May 2024 increases by 8.2%, reaching UAH 45,000

Cost of land in Ukraine in May 2024 increases by 8.2%, reaching UAH 45,000

20:17 10.05.2024
Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

19:38 03.04.2024
NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

20:36 29.01.2024
After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

21:50 26.10.2023
Zelenskyy says of need to lower price ceiling for Russian oil, strengthening mechanisms for ensuring it

Zelenskyy says of need to lower price ceiling for Russian oil, strengthening mechanisms for ensuring it

20:19 04.07.2023
Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

Ministry of Economy predicts increase in price of diesel fuel by UAH 5 per liter, gasoline by UAH 7-8 per liter in July

13:52 04.02.2023
EU approves price caps for Russian petroleum products

EU approves price caps for Russian petroleum products

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

LATEST

Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Baltic ports remain important alternative routes for Ukrainian agroexport

Forests of Ukraine to invest UAH 20 mln in restoration of 10,000 ha of 'collective farm' forests in Rivne region in 2025

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Transition to project-based financing could increase investment security in housing in Ukraine – expert

Ukrainian govt approves bill to strengthen energy companies' responsibility for energy security

AD
AD