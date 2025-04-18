Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:38 18.04.2025

War risk insurance system can start working quite quickly after adoption of relevant bill

2 min read
War risk insurance system can start working quite quickly after adoption of relevant bill

After the parliament adopts the bill on the war risk insurance system, this system can start working quite quickly.

According to a message on the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) page on Facebook, this opinion was expressed by First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova at a meeting with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

She recalled that the bill developed by the National Bank with the participation of experts from the World Bank, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance has been in the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada since December 2024, and expressed hope for its early consideration.

"Developing a fully functional war risk insurance system is a critically important task for Ukraine in wartime, given the small capacity of the Ukrainian insurance market and limited access to the international reinsurance market," the banker emphasized.

Rozhkova also noted that the key details of the draft law are mandatory insurance of collateral for bank loans and housing construction throughout the entire period of new construction, reconstruction or overhauls, which will contribute to the growth of demand for investment loans, increase the quality of collateral and, accordingly, reduce the bank's risk premium when lending.

If there is a war risk insurance agreement with international companies or specialized state institutions, in particular, ECA, the conclusion of a new agreement under the new law will not be required. In the future, the list of risks that can be insured within the system may be expanded, in particular after the war - to political and climatic risks, risks of man-made disasters, that is, to areas that the market is not ready to take on.

As for domestic insurance companies, Rozhkova noted, they can work with the agency as intermediaries, for which they will receive a fee, or directly as insurers, taking on part of the risk, and will take care of the issues of fixing and assessing losses. Over time, the role of the agency will narrow even more, because the state does not intend to replace the market. The state agency will be able to offer international reinsurers to join the system and package reinsure accumulated risks, because they are not interested in small volumes, and individual companies in the retail segment of the market do not generate large volumes.

Tags: #rozhkova #war_risk_insurance

MORE ABOUT

12:01 08.04.2025
Bill on virtual assets in Ukraine will be prepared by Oct with participation of partners – Rozhkova

Bill on virtual assets in Ukraine will be prepared by Oct with participation of partners – Rozhkova

10:18 08.04.2025
Ukraine must prepare capital market to attract investments for post-war recovery – Rozhkova

Ukraine must prepare capital market to attract investments for post-war recovery – Rozhkova

12:17 26.03.2025
Insurers may transition to monthly reporting, likely starting next year – First Dpty Governor of Ukraine's National Bank

Insurers may transition to monthly reporting, likely starting next year – First Dpty Governor of Ukraine's National Bank

11:55 26.03.2025
National Bank rates Ukraine's transition to new MTPL insurance rules as excellent – First Dpty Governor

National Bank rates Ukraine's transition to new MTPL insurance rules as excellent – First Dpty Governor

11:13 26.03.2025
Some insurance companies may exit market, consolidation to continue – First Dpty Governor of Ukraine's National Bank

Some insurance companies may exit market, consolidation to continue – First Dpty Governor of Ukraine's National Bank

09:50 21.03.2025
Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

10:00 09.01.2025
FortuneGuard, McGill and Partners, and ARX Launch War Risk Insurance Facility with $50 Million Limits in Ukraine

FortuneGuard, McGill and Partners, and ARX Launch War Risk Insurance Facility with $50 Million Limits in Ukraine

19:47 12.04.2022
Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

12:17 19.11.2021
Rada's adoption of three financial laws to help build powerful financial sector in Ukraine – Rozhkova

Rada's adoption of three financial laws to help build powerful financial sector in Ukraine – Rozhkova

15:22 19.03.2021
NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

LATEST

Kamet Steel continues to implement energy-efficient projects to save electricity

Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

Adding 5% of bioethanol to fuel from May 1 won't significantly affect its price at gas stations – Parallel owner Dubinin

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

AD
AD