Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:36 18.04.2025

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

18.04.2025
Ukraine will attract $84 million from the World Bank within the HOPE project.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made the corresponding decision at a meeting on Friday, April 18, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported.

"These funds will be used to pay compensation under the eRecovery program. In total, more than 96,000 Ukrainian families have already received appropriate support from the state," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that the government continues to work to attract additional funding for recovery.

