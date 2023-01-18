Economy

18:48 18.01.2023

IAEA missions start work at Rivne NPP, in Chornobyl NPP area

2 min read
After the opening of a permanent mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP, such missions began their work at Rivne NPP and in the Chornobyl NPP zone, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"IAEA continues to expand its presence in Ukraine. Today, I launched the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission in Chornobyl. Our experts will stay at all Ukrainian NPPs to provide vital nuclear safety and security assistance in these extremely difficult and challenging times," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, the IAEA director general announced the opening of a mission at Rivne NPP.

For its part, Rivne NPP said on Facebook that two IAEA experts on nuclear safety and security remain at the plant site for a permanent mission.

"Their goal will be to continuously monitor and control the nuclear and radiation safety of the power plant. The members of the mission will report on any threats that military operations may pose, as well as liaise with the agency about the needs of the plant," the report explains.

Rivne NPP Director General Pavlo Kovtoniuk expressed hope that permanent IAEA missions at NPP sites would not allow the aggressor country to violate the state of safety and physical protection of power plants.

"Experts will also see the work of our personnel and equipment during possible attacks on the energy infrastructure. Our close relationship with the IAEA will emphasize the importance of safety issues for nuclear power plants by international institutions and the UN," commented Kovtoniuk.

