Cabinet establishes Agency for rehabilitation and infrastructure development – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created the State Agency for the Rehabilitation and Infrastructure Development on the basis of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects and the State Agency of Motor Roads, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Yesterday in Irpin, we announced the restoration of the first 18 apartment buildings, which were damaged during the Russian occupation of part of Kyiv region, at the expense of the United24 platform. This is the beginning of a major work to restore housing, which we will carry out throughout the country," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said that for these purposes, at today's meeting, the government is creating a new structure on the basis of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects and the State Agency of Motor Roads, the State Agency for the Rehabilitation and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

"This will optimize work processes, avoid chaos in the planning and implementation of projects," he said.