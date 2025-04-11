Ukroliyaprom to request Ukrainian govt support for supplying oil extraction plants with raw materials

The Ukroliyaprom Association plans to develop and submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers from its members to create conditions for maximizing the domestic processing of oilseed crops – particularly rapeseed and soybeans – at local facilities. The goal is to increase production capacity, boost output, and expand exports of high value-added products, the association's press service announced.

Ukroliyaprom's General Director Stepan Kapshuk said that in the 2024-2025 marketing year (September-December), Ukrainian oilseed processing facilities operated at only 50-60% capacity. This was not so much due to a reduced sunflower harvest in 2024, but rather due to farmers withholding their products from sale.

"Some enterprises switched to processing soybeans. As for rapeseed, we were unable to attract it for processing, unlike last season when a record volume – over one million tonnes – was processed, due to massive exports. Soybean processing will exceed 2.5 million tonnes, but like rapeseed, this crop is primarily export-oriented," he said.

Kapshuk listed key trends in Ukraine's oilseed market during the 2024/25 season: inconsistent and unstable sunflower supply from farmers, which prevented the formation of sufficient reserves at oil extraction plants between September and March; restricted sunflower oil exports due to raw material supply issues; and a significant increase in soybean processing – exceeding 2.5 million tonnes – alongside record-high production and exports of soybean oil and meal.