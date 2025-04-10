Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

18:59 10.04.2025

Kyivstar interested in acquiring e-commerce or classifieds assets, and Fintech – Komarov

Kyivstar interested in acquiring e-commerce or classifieds assets, and Fintech – Komarov

Kyivstar, the largest mobile operator in Ukraine, developing an integrated digital ecosystem, may acquire e-commerce or classifieds assets (bulletin board), is interested in Fintech, Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said in an interview with Forbes.

"We have a strategy. We have declared it. We are interested in some verticals, in particular, e-commerce or classifieds in various industries. Another vertical is a large educational platform... We are also interested in Fintech," Komarov said.

He said the company can start developing the Fintech direction organically.

"We have some limitations, but if we build an ecosystem plan, then Fintech can be born organically. You don't need to perceive this as buying a bank," Kyivstart CEO said.

According to him, the need for the development of the Fintech direction exists, given the volume of payments from end customers that go through Kyivstar and the Uklon ride-hailing service.

"There is a temptation to reduce transaction costs and make it as comfortable as possible for customers," Komarov said.

As reported, on April 2, Kyivstar closed a deal to acquire 97% of the corporate rights of the Uklon online taxi service for $155.2 million.

