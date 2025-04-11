Ukraine may revise tax base in 2026 due to gap in external financing - Hetmantsev

The filling of the state budget of Ukraine in 2025 is going according to plan, however, in 2026 there remains uncertainty due to the gap in external financing, so the tax base may be revised, said head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev.

"We are confident in receiving more than $38 billion in aid from external sources (in 2025). But 2026 is a little different. There is much more uncertainty there, the gap in external financing today, which cannot be closed at the expense of internal sources," Hetmantsev said at the Business Wisdom Summit 2025 on Friday.

According to the chairman of the committee, in 2025 the tax base will definitely not be revised.

"As for 2026, we will try not to revise it either and will do everything to cover it at the expense of other sources of revenue," he noted.

Hetmantsev believes that before considering raising taxes, the state should fully use the potential of de-shadowing the economy. This year alone, tax revenues from de-shadowing are expected to be $4 billion against $2.5 billion received last year.

Additional reserves are also possible through domestic government loan bonds, in particular due to high bank liquidity and local budget resources, the head of the Rada's finance committee noted.

In addition, according to him, budget savings are an important source. At the same time, Hetmantsev emphasized that at the beginning of the year many programs were not even approved, which indicates the inefficiency and mismanagement of individual ministries.

"I think such programs should be completely canceled, these funds should be redistributed, and funds from ineffective programs, such as cashback, should also be redistributed," he added.

As reported, on January 1, 2025, law No. 4015-IX (draft law No. 11416-d) on amendments to the Tax Code regarding the features of taxation during martial law came into force, which provides for an increase in military tax from 1.5% to 5% from January 1, 2025.