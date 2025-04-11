Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

14:16 11.04.2025

Rozetka to donate all profit from sales of Biosphere goods to reconstruction of destroyed warehouses

The Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka will donate all profits from all Biosphere goods sold from April 10 to May 10 to the reconstruction of the destroyed company's warehouses in Dnipro.

"We are uniting to help: 100% of profits from all Biosphere goods on Rozetka will be transferred to the reconstruction of the company's warehouses. The campaign period: from April 10 to May 10, 2025," the online retailer's website reports.

The Russian strike on Dnipro on Thursday, April 10, completely destroyed part of the warehouses of one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of household goods in the market, Biosphere Corporation.

Biosphere Corporation has been operating in Ukraine for over 25 years. The product portfolio includes over 1,000 items under 16 of its own brands (Freken BOK, Vortex, Smile, Smile Baby, Superfresh, Bambik, Novita, Lady Cotton, Alufix, PRO service, GoWipes, Pany Blisk, PoketMon, etc). The corporation is the official distributor of such international brands as TORK, Selpak and Fantom.

