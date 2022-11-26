Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

Power units Nos. 1 and 2 of Khmelnytsky NPP are connected to the energy system of Ukraine, head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hamaliy said.

"As of 08:00 in the morning, according to the schedules, electricity was cut off in 431 settlements of the region. 19% of consumers remained without electricity. In addition, 110 settlements of the region were de-energized for technical reasons. Power units Nos. 1 and 2 are connected to the energy system of Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.