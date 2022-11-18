Economy

09:24 18.11.2022

Zelensky thanks UN Secretary General for supporting initiative 'Grain from Ukraine'

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with UN Secretary General António Guteris, during which he thanked the Secretary General for continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as for supporting Ukraine's Grain from Ukraine initiative.

"During a conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres, he thanked him for his leadership in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative. I am also grateful for supporting Ukraine's humanitarian initiative 'Grain from Ukraine.' Ukraine will remain the guarantor of world food security. We are grateful for participating in the work of the Coordinating Council of Ukraine for the Protection and safety of children," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

