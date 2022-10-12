NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

Ukraine has already received $19.8 billion in external financing this year and more than $11 billion is expected by the end of the year, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yuriy Heletiy has said.

"Perhaps, some of it will be transferred to next year. But given the macro-financial assistance from the EU, the issue raised in the US Congress on the provision of additional resources for Ukraine, including ensuring fiscal stability, we expect significant amounts of international assistance by the end of the year," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Commenting on the $38 billion of external financing included in the draft state budget for 2023, Heletiy emphasized the priority for the government and the National Bank in this direction for the next month – this is work with the IMF and the opening of a new major program for Ukraine, in addition to receiving another $1.3 billion in emergency financing in the coming days within the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

"It can be either EFF (Extended Fund Facility) or Stand-By Facility. That is, a conventional extended program that will be aimed at overcoming gaps in the balance of payments and carrying out structural reforms. It will be a kind of benchmark for all international partners. We are actively working on we are working on this," the deputy governor of the National Bank, who is currently in Washington together with colleagues from the Ministry of Finance at the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, said.

According to him, the Fund's mission is to take place in October, with which a whole cascade of issues will be discussed, including the macroeconomic situation in Ukraine, the issues of the 2023 budget and exchange rate policy.

"This will be a team with a new head of mission. I hope that we will have a fruitful dialogue that will contribute to a better understanding by the IMF of the current challenges for our country, our fiscal and monetary policy," Heletiy said.

He added that one such IMF program is unlikely to be enough, so we need to actively work with other partners: first of all, with the EU, the United States and other G7 countries.

"The NBU, like no other, is interested in this assistance being received. It will reduce the need for emission financing. For us, the cessation of budget monetization is a priority," the deputy governor of the central bank said.

According to him, the possibility of terminating emission financing of the budget next year will depend on its final text, on the volume of international assistance and the rhythm of its receipt. "$38 billion is not an easy and extremely ambitious task. Indeed, if Ukraine receives these funds, the need for equity financing may not be needed," Heletiy said.