PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

Photo: Pixabay

The number of active payment cards in Ukraine in January-March 2025 increased by 4.1%, or by 5.42 million, to 137.4 million cards, while the growth of active cards (at least one transaction in the last month) was only 1.2%, or 710,000 - to 59.4 million cards, according to published data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to them, the state-owned PrivatBank maintains a leading position in the market: since the beginning of the year, it has increased the number of active payment cards by 2.6%, or by 1.49 million, to 58.17 million pieces, in particular, active cards by 1.4%, or by 440,000, to 31.97 million pieces.

At the same time, in Universal Bank (mono), which came in second place last year and was gradually catching up with PrivatBank, in the first quarter of this year the number of active cards decreased for the first time by 0.6%, or by 60,000, to 9.72 million, although the total number of cards in circulation increased by 4.1%, or by 940,000, to 24.18 million.

Oschadbank, which closes the top three in terms of the number of cards, increased their number by 8.4%, or 1.49 million, to 19.22 million in the first three months, and came second in terms of the increase in active cards by 2.9%, or 230,000, to 8 million.

The third position in terms of the total increase in cards was taken by A-Bank: +9.3%, or 810,000 - to 9.52 million. The number of its active cards increased by 2.8%, or 50,000 - to 1.84 million, and by this indicator it is inferior to Raiffeisen Bank, which closed the top five in terms of the increase in active cards in the first quarter - by 0.7%, or 20,000, to 2.38 million. The total number of its cards in circulation increased by 5.5%, or 340,000, to 6.49 million.

The fourth place in terms of the increase in active cards for January-March was taken by Alliance Bank – 30,000, or 45.7%, to 110,000, while the total number of cards in it increased by 180,000 - to 320,000.