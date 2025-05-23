Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on attracting most of the external funding for artillery production and expressed confidence that external funding for drone production will also be secured.

"Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha gave a report. Regarding his tasks: First, he was tasked with securing additional funding for production of artillery shells. Two-thirds of the funds have already been secured. The second task is to secure additional funding for production of drones in Ukraine. Funding will be available," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

He also reported that Ukraine is preparing to participate in the event in the G7 format and thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its work.