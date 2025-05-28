Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:03 28.05.2025

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

3 min read
Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan government bonds, announced by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission last week, according to the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy with the IMF, were to be implemented by the end of March and are aimed at preserving the supply of currency from exporters, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.

"The issue of taking measures by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission to ensure the effectiveness of capital movement control measures, including by harmonizing regulation and coordinating capital movement restrictions for securities transactions with those applied to banking transactions, was included in the starting date of December 2023," the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

The National Bank states that currently residents are carrying out transactions to purchase foreign currency domestic loan government bonds for hryvnia through non-bank investment firms and the regulator of such transactions is the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, while banks have been prohibited from such transactions since March 21, 2022.

According to the NBU, the companies carry out these transactions in order to purchase foreign currency to circumvent the restrictions established by the National Bank. The essence of the scheme is as follows: instead of selling foreign exchange earnings on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine, exporters buy foreign exchange domestic loan government bonds from banks for them, and then sell them for hryvnia through investment firms to other companies and individuals. The exporters' interest is in selling at a rate higher than the rate on the interbank foreign exchange market, while the interest of buyers, who then hold these foreign exchange government bonds until maturity, is in receiving foreign exchange.

"These companies, given the current restrictions and not having currency contracts, are unable to buy foreign exchange on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine. And although during the above operations, currency is not withdrawn from Ukraine, this reduces the supply of foreign exchange on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine (due to avoiding the sale of export earnings) and increases pressure on the country's international reserves," the NBU explains its disagreement with such operations.

The National Bank said it had repeatedly appealed to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission with proposals to make such transactions impossible, and in the latest version with the IMF, this measure was detailed with a deadline: "to further tighten restrictions on capital movements, we will require that by the end of March 2025, settlements for over-the-counter transactions with foreign currency bonds by non-bank institutions be carried out through the Settlement Center."

As reported, on May 23, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission approved a draft resolution On the specifics of concluding and executing transactions with foreign currency government bonds during martial law.

Tags: #loan #nbu

MORE ABOUT

19:47 26.05.2025
NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

NBU approves criteria for establishing facts of non-performance of financial services activities

16:25 26.05.2025
PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

PrivatBank, Oschadbank and A-Bank become leaders in growth of active cards in Q1 2025 – NBU

20:54 19.05.2025
NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

20:19 14.05.2025
NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

15:16 10.05.2025
NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

NBU allows to finance foreign repr offices up to EUR1 mln/year, pay for export/import litigation

16:56 07.05.2025
Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

14:04 05.05.2025
Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

17:28 02.05.2025
Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

13:34 29.04.2025
Poroshenko calls NBU's decision on his faulty business reputation illegal

Poroshenko calls NBU's decision on his faulty business reputation illegal

21:38 28.04.2025
NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

NBU admits Poroshenko's reputation not impeccable due to sanctions – lawyers

HOT NEWS

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

Fitch affirms Ukraine's 'restricted default' rating, downgrades 2025 GDP forecast to 2.5%

LATEST

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

Govt extends term of preferential lending from 2 to 5 years for businesses in high military risk zones

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

EVA chain completes major phase of e-commerce distribution center upgrade in Ukrainian city of Brovary

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukraine, Sweden to expand cooperation in agriculture, food processing

AD
AD