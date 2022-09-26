Economy

10:28 26.09.2022

Unity of EU countries to allow for adequately surviving winter despite Russian energy manipulations – Energy Minister

Victory on the energy front is one of the most important components of victory in Ukraine's war against the Russian Federation, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko noted following a working visit to Pittsburgh (the USA), where the first Global Clean Energy Action Forum was held on September 21-23.

"It is the sale of energy resources [including to Europe] that gives Russia funds for missiles, tanks and heavy artillery, with which it destroys Ukrainian cities and kills our citizens. During the six months of the war, from February 24 to August 24, 2022, income from Russia's energy exports amounted to $158 billion. For comparison, Russia's military budget for 2021 was about $66 billion," Haluschenko wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

According to the minister, the Russian Federation will not hesitate to use any means to maintain its geopolitical influence. "Therefore, the unity and solidarity of all European countries now is an opportunity to adequately survive this difficult winter, despite all Russia's energy manipulations. It will be difficult, no one hides this, because Russia has been keeping Europe on the needle of cheap energy for decades. Now it is a high time to stop it," the minister said.

Haluschenko also noted that the issue of updating the nuclear security of Ukraine and the world was an obligatory topic of all meetings. "The unprecedented barbaric behavior of the Russians towards Ukrainian civilian nuclear facilities, the shelling of nuclear power plants, military equipment and ammunition at nuclear units is a direct path to a global nuclear catastrophe… An effective mechanism with a system of guarantees should be developed to prevent attacks on civilian nuclear facilities. It is already obvious that the existing treaties and conventions, in which Russia participated, are not working or inefficient," he said.

The minister said that in three days he held many meetings with colleagues from Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and "almost at every meeting I heard the words: we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes." "Our colleagues understand that the Russian Federation is conducting an active information campaign with the aim of destroying the unity and solidarity of European countries, indignant European citizens and sentiments against their governments and Ukraine," the head of the ministry said.

"I am sure that our international partners understand the complexity of the situation. The war in Ukraine does not leave the agenda of world leaders, Europe and the world continue to support us. And this strengthens confidence in our victory," Haluschenko concluded.

