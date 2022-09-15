Economy

13:42 15.09.2022

European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

1 min read
The European Parliament approved a proposal of the European Commission, previously politically supported by EU finance ministers, to allocate EUR 5 billion to Ukraine as the second tranche of new macro-financial assistance totaling EUR 9 billion.

The corresponding decision was voted on under an urgent procedure on Thursday in Strasbourg as part of the plenary session of the European Parliament. There are 534 votes for the allocation, 30 votes against and 26 abstained, with 590 deputies voting.

Earlier, on September 9, EU finance ministers politically supported the proposal of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with the second tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 5 billion out of 8 remaining. Commenting on the decision, Zbyněk Stanjura, Finance Minister of the Czech Presidency of the EU, noted that the new loan of EUR 5 billion will go to the daily activities of the state and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure in the country, such as offices, schools or hospitals.

Further, the decision still has to be formally approved by the EU Council, after which a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between Kyiv and Brussels.

Tags: #assistance #finance #european_parliament

