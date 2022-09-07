Economy

17:48 07.09.2022

Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

1 min read
Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine expects to receive the remaining EUR 3 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union by the end of 2022.

"We have unblocked the receipt of macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 8 billion. Today, the European Commission announced the allocation of EUR 5 billion. Another EUR 3 billion are expected before the end of this year. I am grateful to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for a quick and timely decision," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister also expressed hope for the same rapid adoption of the proposal by the European Parliament and the EU Council.

Among other things, Shmyhal said negotiations had already begun on a new macro-financial assistance program for 2023.

The prime minister said Ukraine will need support from the EU in the amount of EUR 12 billion for 2023.

Tags: #eu

MORE ABOUT

13:53 07.09.2022
President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

09:30 06.09.2022
Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

10:58 05.09.2022
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

16:39 30.08.2022
EU seeks solution to provide Ukraine with EUR 8 bln MFA – European Commission

EU seeks solution to provide Ukraine with EUR 8 bln MFA – European Commission

12:55 29.08.2022
Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

Negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership may start in 2023 – Deputy PM Stefanishyna

15:48 22.08.2022
European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

19:12 12.08.2022
Informal EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss idea of ​​visa ban for Russians on Aug 31

Informal EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss idea of ​​visa ban for Russians on Aug 31

14:41 11.08.2022
EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

16:51 02.08.2022
EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

AD

HOT NEWS

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

LATEST

AMCU opens case against ProZorro.Sale state enterprise

Rada appoints Umerov as head of State Property Fund

Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

Tolk Group joins UN Global Compact

Ukrainian drogerie retailer EVA estimates material losses due to war at UAH 360 mln

EVA begins construction of second phase of distribution center in Lviv

Repair works at ZNPP impossible yet – Energy Minister

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Sefcovic to Shmyhal: We will bring Ukraine-EU cooperation on important raw materials to new level

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD