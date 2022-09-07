Ukraine expects to receive EU's remaining EUR 3 bln macro-financial aid by end of 2022, while EUR 12 bln under new program in 2023 – PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine expects to receive the remaining EUR 3 billion of macro-financial assistance from the European Union by the end of 2022.

"We have unblocked the receipt of macro-financial assistance from the EU in the amount of EUR 8 billion. Today, the European Commission announced the allocation of EUR 5 billion. Another EUR 3 billion are expected before the end of this year. I am grateful to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for a quick and timely decision," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister also expressed hope for the same rapid adoption of the proposal by the European Parliament and the EU Council.

Among other things, Shmyhal said negotiations had already begun on a new macro-financial assistance program for 2023.

The prime minister said Ukraine will need support from the EU in the amount of EUR 12 billion for 2023.