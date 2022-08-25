Economy

11:56 25.08.2022

Chornobyl NPP resumes processing radioactive waste

1 min read
On August 21, the state-owned specialized enterprise Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant transferred the first batch of radioactive waste for disposal after de-occupation of the industrial site, according to the company's website.

"We checked the functional state of all equipment involved in the technological process of both radioactive waste packaging and preparation for shipment and shipment of radioactive waste packages for disposal," Deputy Head of the Chornobyl NPP Radioactive Waste Processing Shop Illia Shumkov said.

According to him, before restoring the full operation of the radioactive waste processing infrastructure, a number of measures were taken at the plant to confirm the safe and correct operation of the equipment and systems involved in radioactive waste processing.

In addition, to resume practical skills, all the plant personnel involved in waste processing underwent a training course, Shumkov said.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp

