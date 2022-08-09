Economy

12:51 09.08.2022

Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

The main source of further increase in state budget revenues is de-shadowing, not an increase in taxes, however, some unpopular decisions will still have to be made, Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, taxation and customs policy of Ukraine, believes.

"Frankly speaking, we don’t see any economic grounds for increasing deductions in a real way other than from de-shadowing," he said in a blitz interview to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He, in particular, opposed proposals to increase royalties, and earlier, at a meeting with the European Business Association last week, and he also opposed raising the environmental tax amid the war.

"Metallurgical enterprises are shutting down, mining and processing plants too. I don’t see any prospects for increasing royalties in general, I don’t see any prospects in this. I think, on the contrary, we should support heavy industry if we want it to become a truly key industry in the future of Ukraine, as envisaged in the Recovery Plan," the head of the committee stressed.

He noted that he would be cautious about the decision to abolish tax incentives for fuel, although in the spring he was categorically against their introduction, and practice has shown that this was an erroneous decision.

"The abolition of taxes on fuel has led to the fact that importers have earned on this, who have not reduced their prices by the full amount of the canceled tax. But if we restore these taxes now, it will not be importers who will pay for this, but consumers will pay for it. They (importers) will shift this onto the shoulders of consumers, and this is also obvious," Hetmantsev explained his current position.

According to him, this issue should be discussed, as well as the introduction of an additional import duty proposed by the National Bank and supported by Deputy Head of the President's Office for Economic Affairs Rostyslav Shurma, which is now being actively discussed in the government.

