Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
16:36 01.05.2025

No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

2 min read
No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

The creation of a list of taxpayers with a high level of compliance with tax legislation (White Business Club) did not have an impact on the volume of tax revenues to the state budget of Ukraine, according to tax rules expert Danylo Monin.

"The thing is that there are currently no open statistics on VAT collection. We only have general collections and, accordingly, we, unfortunately, cannot talk about it. But if you take into account the fact that in the first quarter of this year it was reported that tax receipts were 14.9% higher than a year ago, despite the fact that the economy nominally grew to zero - so it's just nominal economic growth due to inflation, basically, and that's it," the expert said during a press conference entitled "VAT is trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry " at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine.

Monin noted that small entrepreneurs should not have large administrative expenses. They try to minimize accounting, and this whole system is too complicated and increases business costs, which makes small businesses uncompetitive.

He believes that such a system is very harmful to entrepreneurship and even a small entrepreneur, and small entrepreneurship is often a large employment of the population.

"Accordingly, we also lose employment, jobs, and, accordingly, all this goes to the final economy. In principle, as an effect, it is easier to be in the shadows than to work in the white," he noted.

As reported, on June 18, the Verkhovna Rada approved by 262 votes Bill No. 11084, which defines the criteria for including enterprises in the White Business Club. Taxpayers included in the list will receive a compliance manager, a moratorium on documentary audits (except for certain cases), a reduction in the terms of desk and documentary audits for budget reimbursement, as well as individual tax consultations within five days.

The next day, the Rada also approved an amendment regarding the economic reservation of 25% of employees of companies from the White Business Club.

Currently, the list includes 8,199 names: 4,123 legal entities on the general taxation system, 2,149 legal entities paying a single tax of group III, 984 legal entities paying a single tax of group IV, 211 residents of Diia. City and 732 individual entrepreneurs.

Tags: #opinion #conference #taxes

MORE ABOUT

17:32 01.05.2025
Made in Ukraine policy contradicts fiscal obstacles from State Tax Service, Economic Security Bureau – expert

Made in Ukraine policy contradicts fiscal obstacles from State Tax Service, Economic Security Bureau – expert

14:56 23.04.2025
NAAS urges Ukrainian govt, State Property Fund to engage in constructive dialogue on transfer of farmland to state

NAAS urges Ukrainian govt, State Property Fund to engage in constructive dialogue on transfer of farmland to state

20:42 16.04.2025
Baltic ports remain important alternative routes for Ukrainian agroexport

Baltic ports remain important alternative routes for Ukrainian agroexport

15:13 10.04.2025
Community alliance call for modernizing wildlife conservation, hunting legislation

Community alliance call for modernizing wildlife conservation, hunting legislation

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

13:56 09.04.2025
Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

13:34 09.04.2025
Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

13:33 09.04.2025
More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

13:27 09.04.2025
Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

11:47 31.03.2025
NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

How Ukrainians perceive world: results of sociological survey

Results of 2024: a new edition of the TOP-100 Most Influential People rating was presented in Kyiv region

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

AD
AD