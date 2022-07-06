Economy

17:25 06.07.2022

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

2 min read
Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Over the two months of operation of the United24 platform, $76.8 million has already been collected in charitable donations from 90 countries of the world, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the largest number of donations came from the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Great Britain and Ukraine.

"Donor countries independently choose the direction of assistance to Ukraine. For example, the defense and demining of Ukraine became a priority for the United States, and medical assistance for Germany. A significant part of the funds also goes to the reconstruction of our country," he said.

Fedorov noted that the necessary equipment for the Ukrainian military, devices for doctors that save lives in hotspots have already been purchased. A public report on the funds spent is published weekly.

As reported, on May 5 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the United24 global initiative - the plan for the recovery and development of Ukraine, which will be financed from a special fund that accumulates and redistributes money. One of the fund's elements was the online fundraising platform United24. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated the necessary size of the fund at $600 billion, about half of which is expected to be financed through reparations or other types of compensation from Russia.

Tags: #fedorov #united24

MORE ABOUT

08:54 06.07.2022
US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

12:19 05.07.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

14:57 18.06.2022
Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

12:39 06.06.2022
Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

12:57 04.06.2022
Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

11:03 03.06.2022
Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

14:38 30.05.2022
Mayor of Melitopol confirms information about explosion in city center

Mayor of Melitopol confirms information about explosion in city center

18:42 25.05.2022
Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

18:25 25.05.2022
Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

16:55 25.05.2022
Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

AD

HOT NEWS

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

LATEST

Ukraine's GTS ready to work in 'zero' transit conditions – GTSOU head

Philip Morris faces unfounded claims from govt agencies in Ukraine – CEO

Sales of salt in Silpo chain quadruple, of vinegar triple, and of sugar double in June

Court rules to seize corporate rights of Brocard Ukraine

Philip Morris may become adviser, partner in country's post-war recovery – CEO

State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Arakhamia in Lugano: Ukraine should, along with partners, provide possibility of insuring risks for business during hostilities

European Parliament to vote on EUR 1 bln of 1st tranche of new EU macro-financial aid for Ukraine on July 7

VODA UA to release limited batch of water for sale mainly in HoReCa segment

AD
AD
AD
AD