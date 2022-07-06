Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Over the two months of operation of the United24 platform, $76.8 million has already been collected in charitable donations from 90 countries of the world, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the largest number of donations came from the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Great Britain and Ukraine.

"Donor countries independently choose the direction of assistance to Ukraine. For example, the defense and demining of Ukraine became a priority for the United States, and medical assistance for Germany. A significant part of the funds also goes to the reconstruction of our country," he said.

Fedorov noted that the necessary equipment for the Ukrainian military, devices for doctors that save lives in hotspots have already been purchased. A public report on the funds spent is published weekly.

As reported, on May 5 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the United24 global initiative - the plan for the recovery and development of Ukraine, which will be financed from a special fund that accumulates and redistributes money. One of the fund's elements was the online fundraising platform United24. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated the necessary size of the fund at $600 billion, about half of which is expected to be financed through reparations or other types of compensation from Russia.