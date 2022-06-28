DTEK calls info of Russian Defense Ministry on deployment of armed persons at Kryvy Rih TPP absolute fake

DTEK Energy has categorically denied the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the presence of weapons and armed persons on the territory of its Kryvy Rih TPP in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country about the presence of armed persons on the territory of DTEK's Kryvy Rih TPP is an absolute fake. There are no weapons on the territory of the industrial enterprise and never have been. Only employees of the TPP are present at the station, who ensure its operation," the report says.

According to the company, such statements by officials of the aggressor country are justification for the possibility of another terrorist act organized by the occupying forces on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

"The company once again draws attention of the world community to Russia's war crimes in Ukraine and targeted attacks that are being prepared against critical infrastructure facilities," DTEK Energy stressed.

Earlier, Russian media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported that armed formations were deployed on the territory of Kryvy Rih TPP.