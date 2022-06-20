Economy

12:38 20.06.2022

UK business to help restore Ukrainian infrastructure

During the UK-Ukrainian infrastructure summit in London, Ukraine and the UK, as well as representatives of UK business, signed a Memorandum on Ukraine's infrastructure restoration.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said in a report on its website on Saturday that this memorandum provides an opportunity for UK business to fully participate in the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure destroyed by Russia.

In partnership with UK business, a working group has been created that will work on the restoration of the critical infrastructure of Kyiv city and the region.

"The Ministry of Infrastructure is already developing a public register of damaged infrastructure and, together with colleagues in the government and international partners, is developing solutions for digital recovery management," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov was quoted as saying.

According to him, now about 30% of the infrastructure in Ukraine has been destroyed.

At the same time, in the course of work on the restoration of transport communication, 41 temporary crossings have already been installed, almost 1,000 km of roads have been cleared.

The Ministry of Infrastructure said that the government of the UK, in particular, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, from the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia, provided full support in repelling aggression, restoring destroyed infrastructure and establishing supply chains in the condition of the war.

