Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

13:51 02.04.2025

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

2 min read
PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that the total financing shortfall for Ukraine's recovery needs in 2025 amounts to nearly $10 billion.

"This year, the key areas of cooperation within the Ukraine Donor Platform include budgetary support, sustainable financing for infrastructure, housing, and energy restoration, economic development, and attracting investment on our path to the EU," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the 13th meeting of the platform's Steering Committee.

The prime minister reiterated that Ukraine's total budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39.3 billion and that international partners have confirmed their commitment to covering this requirement.

"We must already be working on securing support for 2026. We are grateful to the G7 nations and the European Commission for backing the ERA initiative and directing proceeds from immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine," he added.

Shmyhal also noted that in 2025, the government, with donor support, has allocated nearly $7.4 billion for priority recovery projects. However, the overall funding gap for Ukraine's reconstruction in 2025 remains close to $10 billion.

"Our movement toward EU membership continues. This year, our goal is maximum sectoral integration and the initiation of negotiations across all six clusters. We are committed to further fulfilling our joint agreements and implementing the necessary reforms for Ukraine," Shmyhal concluded.

Tags: #recovery_of_ukraine #funding

MORE ABOUT

20:27 20.03.2025
EU ready to shift focus on financing Ukraine to reconstruction if peace achieved

EU ready to shift focus on financing Ukraine to reconstruction if peace achieved

20:29 26.02.2025
Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

20:49 17.01.2025
UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine announces $70 mln for 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine announces $70 mln for 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan

18:28 19.12.2024
Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Italy in July

Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Italy in July

11:29 11.10.2024
Conference on Ukraine Recovery 2025 to be held in Rome on July 10-11 – Meloni

Conference on Ukraine Recovery 2025 to be held in Rome on July 10-11 – Meloni

12:42 03.10.2024
Switzerland to provide CHF 1.5 bln over 4 years for Ukraine's recovery projects

Switzerland to provide CHF 1.5 bln over 4 years for Ukraine's recovery projects

13:45 12.06.2024
Klitschko discusses issues of decentralization at Ukraine Recovery Conference

Klitschko discusses issues of decentralization at Ukraine Recovery Conference

20:02 09.02.2024
President's Office counting on speedy decision by US Congress on aid for Ukraine

President's Office counting on speedy decision by US Congress on aid for Ukraine

12:29 21.06.2023
Blinken: USA to provide over $1.3 bln for Ukraine's recovery

Blinken: USA to provide over $1.3 bln for Ukraine's recovery

19:40 02.05.2023
Italy through EBRD to provide up to EUR 10 mln in grants to Ukrenergo to increase liquidity

Italy through EBRD to provide up to EUR 10 mln in grants to Ukrenergo to increase liquidity

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

LATEST

Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund seeks post-war compensation of EUR 100,000, extension to legal entities

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukrainian govt approves EUR 100 mln loan from EIB for water supply and sewerage reconstruction – PM

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

Under Reboot program, IDPs receive UAH 19 mln in micro-grant support from URCS

Ukraine's net FX interventions surge 31.4% in past week

Moldova plans to use Ukraine's underground storage facilities to create reserve gas reserves

AD
AD
Empire School
AD