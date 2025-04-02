PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that the total financing shortfall for Ukraine's recovery needs in 2025 amounts to nearly $10 billion.

"This year, the key areas of cooperation within the Ukraine Donor Platform include budgetary support, sustainable financing for infrastructure, housing, and energy restoration, economic development, and attracting investment on our path to the EU," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the 13th meeting of the platform's Steering Committee.

The prime minister reiterated that Ukraine's total budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39.3 billion and that international partners have confirmed their commitment to covering this requirement.

"We must already be working on securing support for 2026. We are grateful to the G7 nations and the European Commission for backing the ERA initiative and directing proceeds from immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine," he added.

Shmyhal also noted that in 2025, the government, with donor support, has allocated nearly $7.4 billion for priority recovery projects. However, the overall funding gap for Ukraine's reconstruction in 2025 remains close to $10 billion.

"Our movement toward EU membership continues. This year, our goal is maximum sectoral integration and the initiation of negotiations across all six clusters. We are committed to further fulfilling our joint agreements and implementing the necessary reforms for Ukraine," Shmyhal concluded.