Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

17:29 03.04.2025

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

2 min read
EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank have announced the provision of a EUR157 million loan to Galnaftogaz Group for a 147 MW wind farm in Volyn region.

According to a release from the EBRD on Thursday, the financing is provided with the support of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF).

It is noted that this agreement was announced today in Kyiv.

"The financing package includes loans of EUR60 million from the EBRD and IFC and EUR37 million from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. The total cost of the project is estimated at EUR225 million (excluding VAT), with the remaining financing to be provided by the contribution of Galnaftogaz Group, which is implementing this project and is widely known in Ukraine under the OKKO brand," the release says.

The loans are provided to the project companies registered in Ukraine, Wind Power GSI Volyn LLC and Wind Power GSI Volyn 3 LLC.

It is expected that these wind farms with a total capacity of 147 MW will annually produce at least 380 GWh of renewable carbon-free electricity and will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 245,000 tonnes per year.

The EBRD emphasized that the new project is one of the first private projects for the construction of generating capacities in the Ukrainian energy sector since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022.

The wind farm project, in particular, includes a technical cooperation component, which is implemented by the EBRD with funds from the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund to strengthen the client's ability to detect cyber threats.

Tags: #galnaftogaz

MORE ABOUT

15:47 22.06.2020
IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

16:00 10.11.2017
Galnaftogaz posts UAH 770 mln net profit in 2016 - updated data

Galnaftogaz posts UAH 770 mln net profit in 2016 - updated data

13:14 10.03.2015
Galnaftogaz sees UAH 885 mln net loss in 2014

Galnaftogaz sees UAH 885 mln net loss in 2014

12:02 15.12.2014
Rosneft affiliate sues Ukrtransnaftoprodukt, Galnaftogaz over Vasylkiv depot fuel

Rosneft affiliate sues Ukrtransnaftoprodukt, Galnaftogaz over Vasylkiv depot fuel

HOT NEWS

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

LATEST

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund seeks post-war compensation of EUR 100,000, extension to legal entities

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukrainian govt approves EUR 100 mln loan from EIB for water supply and sewerage reconstruction – PM

AD
AD
Empire School
AD