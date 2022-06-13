Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

Ankara is awaiting a response from Moscow on organizing a possible meeting between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN to discuss the issue of exporting grain from Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"Our position was stated very clearly. We are awaiting a response from the Russian side, both on the issue of holding the meeting and other details," the Anadolu agency quotes him as saying.

"We stressed the Turkish side's readiness to organize a quadripartite meeting in the UN-Turkey-Ukraine-Russia format. This is ultimately a UN initiative," the minister said.

Cavusoglu said that during talks this week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he explained that the UN plan to transport grain from Ukraine by sea is the best.

Earlier this week, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Ankara considers the UN plan to export grain from Ukraine feasible. He noted that discussions are underway on the creation of a "grain corridor" mechanism in the Black Sea with the participation of the UN, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.